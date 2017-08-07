FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Alabama tells 11th Circuit to reject racial bias challenge to wage law
#Westlaw News
August 7, 2017 / 11:36 PM / 2 months ago

Alabama tells 11th Circuit to reject racial bias challenge to wage law

Robert Iafolla

1 Min Read

The state of Alabama has urged a federal appeals court to reject a lawsuit filed by civil rights groups and fast-food workers claiming a state law was tainted with “racial animus” and discriminated against black residents of Birmingham by preempting an ordinance to raise the minimum wage.

In a brief filed with the 11th U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals on Friday, Alabama argued that a district judge correctly dismissed the racial bias claims against the state, former Attorney General Luther, the city of Birmingham and Mayor William Bell for lack of jurisdiction.

To read the full story on Westlaw Practitioner Insights, click here: bit.ly/2vdRG6A

