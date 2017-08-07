Alabama tells 11th Circuit to reject racial bias challenge to wage law

The state of Alabama has urged a federal appeals court to reject a lawsuit filed by civil rights groups and fast-food workers claiming a state law was tainted with “racial animus” and discriminated against black residents of Birmingham by preempting an ordinance to raise the minimum wage.

In a brief filed with the 11th U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals on Friday, Alabama argued that a district judge correctly dismissed the racial bias claims against the state, former Attorney General Luther, the city of Birmingham and Mayor William Bell for lack of jurisdiction.

