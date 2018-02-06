Au pairs win certification in massive class action against sponsor companies

A Denver federal judge has certified a nationwide class of more than 90,000 au pairs in a lawsuit that accuses companies that recruit and place au pairs with families in the United States of conspiring to keep their wages low.

U.S. District Judge Christine Arguello certified 18 separate classes of au pairs on Friday, including a nationwide class alleging 15 companies authorized by the U.S. State Department to sponsor au pairs under the J-1 visa program violated federal antitrust law by fixing their pay at the same weekly rate. The plaintiffs’ attorneys at Boies Schiller Flexner estimated total damages could exceed $2.5 billion.

To read the full story on Westlaw Practitioner Insights, click here: bit.ly/2s65f8w