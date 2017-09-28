FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Business groups tell Labor Dept how to raise salary threshold for overtime
Sections
Featured
New data shows race disparities in Canada's bail system
World
New data shows race disparities in Canada's bail system
Russian tampering of elections is 'warfare': Haley
Russia and U.S. politics
Russian tampering of elections is 'warfare': Haley
WHO edited cancer findings in herbicide review
Special Report
WHO edited cancer findings in herbicide review
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Westlaw News
September 28, 2017 / 11:56 AM / in 22 days

Business groups tell Labor Dept how to raise salary threshold for overtime

Robert Iafolla, Daniel Wiessner

1 Min Read

Several business groups told the U.S. Labor Department that it should raise the salary level under which workers are automatically eligible for overtime using the method that it used the last time it updated its rule rather than peg the increase to inflation.

The U.S. Chamber of Commerce said in its comments on overtime regulations, which were due on Monday, that using the 2004 method would result in a threshold of about $31,800.

To read the full story on Westlaw Practitioner Insights, click here: bit.ly/2wmrGUR

0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.