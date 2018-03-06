FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
March 6, 2018 / 12:43 AM / Updated 16 hours ago

Calif. high court sets formula for factoring bonuses into OT pay rates

Robert Iafolla

1 Min Read

The California Supreme Court on Monday set out a method for calculating state law overtime rates for workers who get flat-sum bonuses that is more favorable to employees than the formula under federal law.

In its unanimous decision reviving a proposed class action against Dart Container Corp of California, the high court said a flat-sum bonus should be divided by the total number of non-overtime hours worked when calculating pay rates to insure the overtime rate reflects all forms of regular compensation. Federal law divides such bonuses by the total hours worked.

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
