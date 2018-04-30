FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Detained In Myanmar
Energy & Environment
Brexit
North Korea
Charged: The Future of Autos
Future of Money
Breakingviews
Westlaw News
April 30, 2018 / 9:42 PM / Updated an hour ago

California Supreme Court to consider 'de minimus' time under state wage law

Robert Iafolla

1 Min Read

Starbucks Corp will tell the California Supreme Court on Tuesday that state wage-and-hour law does not require employers to pay workers for insignificant amounts of time worked off the clock that would be impractical to record.

California’s high court will hear oral argument on whether the doctrine that allows employers not to compensate workers for such “de minimus” time under the federal Fair Labor Standards Act applies to state law. A former Starbucks worker sued the Seattle-based coffee chain claiming it did not pay its California workers for the few minutes of work done nightly during store closing procedures.

To read the full story on WestlawNext Practitioner Insights, click here: bit.ly/2HFKqUJ

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2018 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.