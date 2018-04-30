California Supreme Court to consider 'de minimus' time under state wage law

Starbucks Corp will tell the California Supreme Court on Tuesday that state wage-and-hour law does not require employers to pay workers for insignificant amounts of time worked off the clock that would be impractical to record.

California’s high court will hear oral argument on whether the doctrine that allows employers not to compensate workers for such “de minimus” time under the federal Fair Labor Standards Act applies to state law. A former Starbucks worker sued the Seattle-based coffee chain claiming it did not pay its California workers for the few minutes of work done nightly during store closing procedures.

