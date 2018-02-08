Case to Watch: Business groups oppose ostensible agency in McDonald’s wage case

National business groups have told a federal appeals court that the fact that workers at McDonald’s Corp California franchises believed the fast food giant was their employer should not make the company liable for wage-and-hour violations at those franchises.

The U.S. Chamber of Commerce and the International Franchise Association filed amicus briefs late last month in a case that will give the 9th U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals its first chance to rule on whether companies can be held liable for violations of California’s labor code as a result of workers’ perceptions about who they work for under the “ostensible agency” doctrine.

