July 21, 2018 / 12:09 AM / in 3 hours

Case to Watch: Do FLSA settlements always need court approval?

Robert Iafolla

1 Min Read

A U.S. appeals court is slated to consider whether parties can use a procedural rule to settle federal wage-and-hour lawsuits without needing to get the court approval that is typically required.

Hasaki Restaurant Inc in New York City has asked the 2nd U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals to overrule a federal judge who said the restaurant’s proposal to settle a former sushi chef’s Fair Labor Standards Act claim for unpaid overtime for $20,000 plus attorneys’ fees was subject to judicial review.

To read the full story on Westlaw Practitioner Insights, click here: bit.ly/2zWPi8R

