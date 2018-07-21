Case to Watch: Do FLSA settlements always need court approval?

A U.S. appeals court is slated to consider whether parties can use a procedural rule to settle federal wage-and-hour lawsuits without needing to get the court approval that is typically required.

Hasaki Restaurant Inc in New York City has asked the 2nd U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals to overrule a federal judge who said the restaurant’s proposal to settle a former sushi chef’s Fair Labor Standards Act claim for unpaid overtime for $20,000 plus attorneys’ fees was subject to judicial review.

