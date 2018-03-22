FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
March 22, 2018 / 12:03 AM / Updated 14 hours ago

Driver group seeks mandatory minimum pay for ride-hailing drivers in New York City

Robert Iafolla

1 Min Read

An organization that represents Uber and Lyft drivers has asked New York City’s taxi authority to establish minimum pay rates that ride-hailing app companies would be obliged to pay drivers.

The Independent Drivers Guild on Tuesday submitted a petition to the Taxi and Limousine Commission asking it to require companies to pay drivers minimum rates that are 37 percent more than what Uber and Lyft currently pay drivers in New York City, IDG spokeswoman Moira Mack Muntz said. The group seeks minimums for base fare, per mile and per minute rates.

To read the full story on Westlaw Practitioner Insights, click here: bit.ly/2puQkRM

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
