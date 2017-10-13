FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Employers must pay workers for short rest breaks - 3rd Circuit
October 13, 2017 / 11:10 PM / 8 days ago

Employers must pay workers for short rest breaks - 3rd Circuit

Robert Iafolla

1 Min Read

Federal wage law requires employers to pay nonexempt workers for all rest breaks lasting up to 20 minutes, a federal appeals court said on Friday in a decision involving an enforcement action against a Pennsylvania publisher.

A unanimous three-judge panel of the 3rd U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals signed off on the U.S. Labor Department’s seven-decade-old interpretation of the Fair Labor Standards Act to require short breaks be paid, even when employers like Progressive Business Publications do not call time away from work a break.

To read the full story on Westlaw Practitioner Insights, click here: bit.ly/2ynZB3p

