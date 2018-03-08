FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Myanmar
CERAWeek
Brexit
North Korea
Earnings
Future of Money
Breakingviews
Westlaw News
March 8, 2018 / 10:39 PM / Updated 13 hours ago

Ex-investigator accuses KeyPoint of failing to pay overtime wages

Robert Iafolla

1 Min Read

A former investigator for KeyPoint Government Solutions Inc on Thursday filed a proposed class action in Colorado federal court accusing the company of cheating workers out of the overtime pay they were due.

Rachel Brayman claimed that KeyPoint, which bills itself as the largest provider of background screening and investigative services for the federal government, altered investigators’ time cards, instructed them to underreport hours worked and required the use of an inaccurate electronic time-keeping system.

To read the full story on WestlawNext Practitioner Insights, click here: bit.ly/2oX9xuU

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2018 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.