Ex-investigator accuses KeyPoint of failing to pay overtime wages

A former investigator for KeyPoint Government Solutions Inc on Thursday filed a proposed class action in Colorado federal court accusing the company of cheating workers out of the overtime pay they were due.

Rachel Brayman claimed that KeyPoint, which bills itself as the largest provider of background screening and investigative services for the federal government, altered investigators’ time cards, instructed them to underreport hours worked and required the use of an inaccurate electronic time-keeping system.

