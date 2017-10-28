FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Facebook hit with misclassification lawsuit targeting sales team members
Sections
Featured
Mattis gets warning on artillery as he peers into North Korea
North Korea revealed
Mattis gets warning on artillery as he peers into North Korea
Kaspersky says hack claims cutting U.S. cyber security sales
Exclusive
Cyber Risk
Kaspersky says hack claims cutting U.S. cyber security sales
Spain axes Catalan officials after independence claim
Spain axes Catalan officials after independence claim
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Westlaw News
October 28, 2017 / 2:14 AM / in an hour

Facebook hit with misclassification lawsuit targeting sales team members

Robert Iafolla

1 Min Read

A former Facebook Inc sales team member on Friday filed a proposed class action in Chicago federal court accusing the social media company of violating state and federal wage law by misclassifying her as exempt from overtime eligibility.

Susie Bigger, represented by the plaintiffs’ law firm Stephan Zouras, alleged she regularly logged more than 40 hours per week without overtime compensation in her role as a client solutions manager on an advertising sales team.

To read the full story on Westlaw Practitioner Insights, click here: bit.ly/2hgu0ao

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.