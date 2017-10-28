Facebook hit with misclassification lawsuit targeting sales team members

A former Facebook Inc sales team member on Friday filed a proposed class action in Chicago federal court accusing the social media company of violating state and federal wage law by misclassifying her as exempt from overtime eligibility.

Susie Bigger, represented by the plaintiffs’ law firm Stephan Zouras, alleged she regularly logged more than 40 hours per week without overtime compensation in her role as a client solutions manager on an advertising sales team.

