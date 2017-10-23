FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Federal judge certifies class of SeaTac workers suing Avis-Budget for wages
October 23, 2017 / 10:02 PM / in a day

Federal judge certifies class of SeaTac workers suing Avis-Budget for wages

Robert Iafolla

1 Min Read

A federal judge in Washington has certified a class of transportation and hospitality workers at SeaTac Airport who claimed that Avis Budget Group Inc failed to pay them the $15 minimum hourly wage as required by a local ordinance.

U.S. District Judge Robert Lasnik in Seattle on Friday accepted the amended class definition proposed by the plaintiffs, who are current and former employees of Ohio-based facility staffing firm GCA Services Group Inc. Their initial definition would have required a finding that they were jointly employed by Avis-Budget, Lasnik said.

To read the full story on WestlawNext Practitioner Insights, click here: bit.ly/2gEfk7Y

