Federal judge certifies class of SeaTac workers suing Avis-Budget for wages

A federal judge in Washington has certified a class of transportation and hospitality workers at SeaTac Airport who claimed that Avis Budget Group Inc failed to pay them the $15 minimum hourly wage as required by a local ordinance.

U.S. District Judge Robert Lasnik in Seattle on Friday accepted the amended class definition proposed by the plaintiffs, who are current and former employees of Ohio-based facility staffing firm GCA Services Group Inc. Their initial definition would have required a finding that they were jointly employed by Avis-Budget, Lasnik said.

