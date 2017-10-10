FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Federal judge dismisses Amazon warehouse manager's wage-and-hour claims
Sections
Featured
U.S. may intensify vetting of women, children refugees
Politics
U.S. may intensify vetting of women, children refugees
In Kuroda's face - researchers find ways to predict changes
Economy
In Kuroda's face - researchers find ways to predict changes
After massive quakes, millions in Mexico turn to early warning app
Technology
After massive quakes, millions in Mexico turn to early warning app
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Westlaw News
October 10, 2017 / 11:56 PM / 9 days ago

Federal judge dismisses Amazon warehouse manager's wage-and-hour claims

Robert Iafolla

1 Min Read

A federal judge in California on Tuesday dismissed wage-and-hour claims against Amazon.com, potentially killing the proposed class action while giving the plaintiff until the end of the month to file an amended complaint.

U.S. District Judge Jeffrey White in Oakland ruled that former Amazon fulfillment center manager Michael Ortiz failed to meet the pleading requirements for his claims that the online retailer violated California wage law for overtime and mandatory breaks.

To read the full story on Westlaw Practitioner Insights, click here: bit.ly/2wLY3fJ

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.