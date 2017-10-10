Federal judge dismisses Amazon warehouse manager's wage-and-hour claims

A federal judge in California on Tuesday dismissed wage-and-hour claims against Amazon.com, potentially killing the proposed class action while giving the plaintiff until the end of the month to file an amended complaint.

U.S. District Judge Jeffrey White in Oakland ruled that former Amazon fulfillment center manager Michael Ortiz failed to meet the pleading requirements for his claims that the online retailer violated California wage law for overtime and mandatory breaks.

To read the full story on Westlaw Practitioner Insights, click here: bit.ly/2wLY3fJ