Former ICE detainee seeks class cert in Washington state wage lawsuit

A former detainee at an immigration detention facility in Washington State has sought class certification of a lawsuit accusing a private prison company of violating state minimum wage law by paying detainees a dollar a day for working at the facility.

Plaintiff Chao Chen filed a motion on Friday telling U.S. Senior District Judge Robert Bryan in Tacoma that class treatment is appropriate because the lawsuit’s central question, whether the Geo Group is an employer under state law, is common to the proposed class.

