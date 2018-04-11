Fuel distributor pays $1.2 mln for wage violations in post-hurricane Puerto Rico

A fuel distributor that was involved in hurricane recovery efforts in Puerto Rico has paid nearly $1.2 million in back wages to more than 200 employees for federal wage-and-hour violations, the U.S. Labor Department announced on Wednesday.

Louisiana-based Macro Companies Inc had paid employees a fixed daily salary regardless of the number of hours they worked, violating a federal law that requires companies on federal service contracts to pay their employees overtime wages after 40 hours of work per week, the department said.

