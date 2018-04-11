FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
April 11, 2018 / 11:45 PM / Updated 3 hours ago

Fuel distributor pays $1.2 mln for wage violations in post-hurricane Puerto Rico

Robert Iafolla

1 Min Read

A fuel distributor that was involved in hurricane recovery efforts in Puerto Rico has paid nearly $1.2 million in back wages to more than 200 employees for federal wage-and-hour violations, the U.S. Labor Department announced on Wednesday.

Louisiana-based Macro Companies Inc had paid employees a fixed daily salary regardless of the number of hours they worked, violating a federal law that requires companies on federal service contracts to pay their employees overtime wages after 40 hours of work per week, the department said.

To read the full story on Westlaw Practitioner Insights, click here: bit.ly/2HdDcum

