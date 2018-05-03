FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
May 3, 2018

Hong Kong airline's settlement of wage claims gets initial approval

Robert Iafolla

1 Min Read

A federal judge in California on Wednesday gave preliminary approval to a Hong Kong airline’s $1.9 million settlement to resolve a class action accusing it of state labor law violations stemming from a decade of erroneous payroll deductions.

U.S. District Judge Claudia Wilken in Oakland said the agreement between Cathay Pacific Airways and its flight attendants was “within the range that might be finally approved as fair, reasonable and adequate.” Wilken also conditionally certified the plaintiffs’ class.

To read the full story on Westlaw Practitioner Insights, click here: bit.ly/2JK01Uc

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
