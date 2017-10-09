FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Morgan Lewis attorney named acting head of Wage and Hour Division
#Westlaw News
October 9, 2017 / 11:15 PM / 10 days ago

Morgan Lewis attorney named acting head of Wage and Hour Division

Robert Iafolla

1 Min Read

(Reuters) -

The U.S. Labor Department has tapped Morgan, Lewis & Bockius attorney Bryan Jarrett to serve as acting head of the Wage and Hour Division, according to the department’s website.

Jarrett will lead the agency responsible for enforcing federal wage-and-hour laws and other worker protection statutes while the Trump administration’s nominee for the post, Cheryl Stanton, awaits confirmation. Jarrett is expected to stay on as deputy administrator once Stanton comes aboard.

To read the full story on Westlaw Practitioner Insights, click here: bit.ly/2ybWxXn

