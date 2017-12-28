New minimum wage laws in 10 states kick off 2018

Ten states that passed minimum wage hikes will see those go into effect at the start of 2018, with some 3.9 million workers affected, according to a report by a left-leaning think tank.

California’s $0.50 increase to $11 an hour will have the broadest impact, raising the pay of more than 2 million workers, the Economic Policy Institute said in a report released earlier this month. Maine’s $1 bump to $10 an hour is the highest increase.

