December 28, 2017 / 11:57 PM / a few seconds ago

New minimum wage laws in 10 states kick off 2018

Robert Iafolla

1 Min Read

Ten states that passed minimum wage hikes will see those go into effect at the start of 2018, with some 3.9 million workers affected, according to a report by a left-leaning think tank.

California’s $0.50 increase to $11 an hour will have the broadest impact, raising the pay of more than 2 million workers, the Economic Policy Institute said in a report released earlier this month. Maine’s $1 bump to $10 an hour is the highest increase.

To read the full story on Westlaw Practitioner Insights, click here: bit.ly/2CjtmSS

