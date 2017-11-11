FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
No pay for construction workers' pre-shift wait time - 5th Circuit
November 11, 2017 / 1:13 AM / in 41 minutes

No pay for construction workers' pre-shift wait time - 5th Circuit

Robert Iafolla

1 Min Read

A scaffolding company does not owe three construction workers backpay for time spent waiting for their shifts to begin even though they had to arrive early to work at an oil refinery in Texas, a federal appeals court has ruled.

A unanimous panel of the 5th U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals ruled on Thursday that the three workers who sued Empire Scaffold did not do anything “integral or indispensable” to their primary work activities during the time between arriving early via company busses – which was the only way to get to the refinery – and the start of their shifts.

To read the full story on Westlaw Practitioner Insights, click here: bit.ly/2i3XIzN

