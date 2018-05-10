FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Detained In Myanmar
Energy & Environment
Brexit
North Korea
Charged: The Future of Autos
Future of Money
Breakingviews
Westlaw News
May 10, 2018 / 9:55 PM / Updated 17 minutes ago

Permanente Medical Group's settlement of wage claims wins initial approval

Robert Iafolla

1 Min Read

A California federal judge on Wednesday granted preliminary approval to a proposed $3 million settlement to resolve a class action accusing the Permanente Medical Group Inc of not compensating call center workers for the time it took to boot up and shut down computer programs.

U.S. District Judge Vince Chhabria in San Francisco said the deal is “within the range” of what could win final approval. Chhabria also conditionally certified the plaintiff class.

To read the full story on WestlawNext Practitioner Insights, click here: bit.ly/2rFrPSj

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2018 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.