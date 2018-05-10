Permanente Medical Group's settlement of wage claims wins initial approval

A California federal judge on Wednesday granted preliminary approval to a proposed $3 million settlement to resolve a class action accusing the Permanente Medical Group Inc of not compensating call center workers for the time it took to boot up and shut down computer programs.

U.S. District Judge Vince Chhabria in San Francisco said the deal is “within the range” of what could win final approval. Chhabria also conditionally certified the plaintiff class.

