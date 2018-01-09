Pilots can sue Hong Kong airline under California wage-and-hour law - judge

California-based pilots for Cathay Pacific Airways Limited can sue the Hong Kong-headquartered airline for alleged violations of California wage-and-hour laws even though they perform a majority of their work outside of the state, a federal judge ruled on Monday.

U.S. District Judge Vince Chhabria in San Francisco rejected the airline’s bid to dismiss the pilots’ proposed class action. The airline had argued that California law does not cover the pilots’ out-of-state work.

