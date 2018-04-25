Reality TV production house settles allegations of NY overtime violations

The production company behind reality television shows like “Man v. Food” and “Bad Ink” agreed to pay $226,000 to resolve allegations by New York Attorney General Eric Schneiderman that it violated state wage-and-hour laws, the AG’s office announced Wednesday.

Sharp Entertainment in Manhattan allegedly misclassified production assistants, associate producers and other employees since 2009 and denied those workers the overtime pay they were owed for hours worked over 40 each week, the AG’s office said.

