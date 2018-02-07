Republican senator presses Labor Dept on joint employment, contractor policies

A prominent Republican senator has asked Labor Secretary R. Alexander Acosta to ensure that the department’s wage-and-hour regulators are no longer enforcing Obama-era policies regarding joint employment and independent contractors that the department had rescinded months ago.

Senator Marco Rubio, a Florida Republican, told Acosta in a letter on Monday that he has heard reports from his constituents that personnel in the Labor Department’s Wage and Hour Division and Solicitor’s Office are still applying the prior administration’s guidance in some instances. Rubio cited his “strong concerns” about reports of department staffers applying old independent contractor guidance to companies that match and refer in-home healthcare workers to elderly and disabled clients.

To read the full story on Westlaw Practitioner Insights, click here: bit.ly/2BgjDOO