Supreme Court denies review in DirecTV's joint employment case

The U.S. Supreme Court turned away DirecTV’s appeal of a decision that applied a novel standard for joint employment under federal wage-and-hour law, one of three notable employment law cases denied by the nation’s top court on Monday.

The justices left in place a 4th U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals’ decision from January 2017 reviving claims that DirecTV jointly employed satellite technicians who work for Pennsylvania-based DirectSat USA. DirecTV, a unit of AT&T Inc headquartered in El Segundo, California, contracted DirectSat to install satellite equipment.

