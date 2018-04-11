Supreme Court gives Trump administration more time in tip-pooling case

The U.S. Supreme Court on Tuesday granted the Trump administration’s request to push back the deadline to respond to a restaurant industry challenge to a now-defunct Obama administration rule restricting tip pooling, marking the government’s eighth delay in the case.

The high court set a May 9 due date for the administration’s response brief to a petition for certiorari filed by the National Restaurant Association and several regional restaurant groups in January 2017. The response brief was originally due in February 2017.

To read the full story on Westlaw Practitioner Insights, click here: bit.ly/2GP23W5