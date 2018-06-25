FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
June 25, 2018 / 11:44 PM / Updated 2 hours ago

Supreme Court rejects petitions on DOL's defunct tip-pooling rule

Robert Iafolla

1 Min Read

The U.S. Supreme Court on Monday declined to review a decision that upheld a now-defunct Obama-era rule that had restricted employers’ authority to pool workers’ tips.

The National Restaurant Association and Wynn Las Vegas in separate petitions had asked the high court to review a 2016 ruling by the 9th U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals. The decision, which came in a consolidated appeal of two lawsuits, rejected their challenges to the rule and permitted casino dealers to sue Wynn for allegedly violating the Fair Labor Standards Act by using a prohibited tip pool.

To read the full story on Westlaw Practitioner Insights, click here: bit.ly/2Ip52QJ

