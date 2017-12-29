FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
December 29, 2017 / 1:12 PM / Updated 2 hours ago

Top five wage-and-hour cases of 2017

Robert Iafolla

1 Min Read

A federal judge striking down an Obama administration rule that would have made more than 4 million workers eligible for mandatory overtime pay may have been the wage-and-hour decision with the broadest impact in 2017.

But, business groups said a ruling from the 4th U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals that set a new test for finding joint employment under the Fair Labor Standards Act could have major repercussions too, including increased litigation and the destabilization of the franchise industry. A bid for U.S. Supreme Court review of the new test is currently pending.

To read the full story on WestlawNext Practitioner Insights, click here: bit.ly/2zLxd8f

