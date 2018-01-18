Top U.S. court divided on FLSA exemption for auto dealership workers

The U.S. Supreme Court on Wednesday seemed split along ideological lines on whether customer services workers at automotive dealerships are entitled to overtime pay under federal law, with the conservative justices signaling that they would rule against the workers.

At oral argument in the case’s second trip to the high court, Chief Justice John Roberts suggested the “service advisors” like the ones who sued a California Mercedes-Benz dealership owned by Encino Motorcars are covered by an overtime exemption for salesmen, mechanics and partsmen engaged in selling or servicing cars in the Fair Labor Standards Act. Although service advisors primarily greet customers and recommend services, they are part of the service team and occasionally service cars themselves, Roberts said.

