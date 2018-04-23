Union accuses General Dynamics subsidiary of wage theft at call centers

The Communication Workers of America filed complaints with the U.S. Labor Department on Monday accusing a General Dynamics Corp subsidiary of unlawfully underpaying federal contract call center workers, claiming the company may owe workers $100 million in back wages.

The union alleged that General Dynamics Information Technology in Fairfax, Virginia misclassified workers as being in lower-paying positions even though they were performing the work of positions that paid more. The union said GDIT is the top federal contractor in the call center industry and has misclassified tens of thousands of call center workers since 2013.

