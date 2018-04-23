FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Myanmar
Energy & Environment
Brexit
North Korea
Charged: The Future of Autos
Future of Money
Breakingviews
Westlaw News
April 23, 2018 / 11:58 PM / Updated 3 hours ago

Union accuses General Dynamics subsidiary of wage theft at call centers

Robert Iafolla

1 Min Read

The Communication Workers of America filed complaints with the U.S. Labor Department on Monday accusing a General Dynamics Corp subsidiary of unlawfully underpaying federal contract call center workers, claiming the company may owe workers $100 million in back wages.

The union alleged that General Dynamics Information Technology in Fairfax, Virginia misclassified workers as being in lower-paying positions even though they were performing the work of positions that paid more. The union said GDIT is the top federal contractor in the call center industry and has misclassified tens of thousands of call center workers since 2013.

To read the full story on Westlaw Practitioner Insights, click here: bit.ly/2qVjg57

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2018 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.