U.S. Labor Dept asks Supreme Court to vacate tip-pooling decision

The U.S. Labor Department has asked the U.S. Supreme Court to vacate a federal appeals court decision upholding an Obama-era rule that restricted tip pooling, saying the U.S. Congress invalidated the rule with a recent amendment to federal wage law.

The Labor Department responded on Tuesday to a petition for certiorari challenging the now-defunct tip-pooling rule filed by the National Restaurant Association (NRA) and several regional restaurant groups in January 2017. The department’s response brief, originally due in February 2017, came after the high court granted nine government requests to push back its filing deadline.

To read the full story on WestlawNext Practitioner Insights, click here: bit.ly/2IFh1yS