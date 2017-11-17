FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Wholesale baker owes mixed-fleet drivers overtime wages - 4th Circuit
November 17, 2017 / 10:04 PM / Updated 2 hours ago

Robert Iafolla

1 Min Read

(Reuters) -

A federal appeals court on Friday ruled that a wholesale baker in Baltimore owes overtime wages to workers who delivered goods in both large commercial trucks and their smaller personal vehicles.

A unanimous three-judge panel of the 4th U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals ruled that a 2008 law that amended a Fair Labor Standards Act exemption for motor carriers clearly makes the Schmidt Baking Company Inc workers, who drove in a so-called mixed fleet of large and small vehicles, eligible for overtime compensation.

