FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Myanmar
Energy & Environment
Brexit
North Korea
Charged: The Future of Autos
Future of Money
Breakingviews
Westlaw News
April 20, 2018 / 12:09 AM / Updated an hour ago

Workers need only file opt-in forms to join FLSA collective actions - 11th Circuit

Robert Iafolla

1 Min Read

All workers need to do to join federal wage-and-hour collective actions as opt-in plaintiffs is file written consent forms, a U.S. appeals court has ruled.

In a case of first impression for any federal appeals court, a unanimous three-judge panel of the 11th U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals on Wednesday rejected Country Club Inc’s argument that three exotic dancers lost their status as opt-in plaintiffs when a federal judge refused to conditionally certify a collective action against the Atlanta strip club.

To read the full story on Westlaw Practitioner Insights, click here: bit.ly/2vtaDo1

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2018 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.