Workers need only file opt-in forms to join FLSA collective actions - 11th Circuit

All workers need to do to join federal wage-and-hour collective actions as opt-in plaintiffs is file written consent forms, a U.S. appeals court has ruled.

In a case of first impression for any federal appeals court, a unanimous three-judge panel of the 11th U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals on Wednesday rejected Country Club Inc’s argument that three exotic dancers lost their status as opt-in plaintiffs when a federal judge refused to conditionally certify a collective action against the Atlanta strip club.

