a month ago
Tribes immune from False Claims Act, but tribal college's status unclear - 9th Circuit
#Westlaw News
July 10, 2017 / 9:46 PM / a month ago

Tribes immune from False Claims Act, but tribal college's status unclear - 9th Circuit

Robert Iafolla

1 Min Read

A federal appeals court on Monday ruled that Native American tribes cannot be sued under the False Claims Act in a decision involving a whistleblower lawsuit filed by former employees of a college run by tribes in Montana.

Although the unanimous three-judge panel of the 9th U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals held that tribes such as the Confederated Salish and Kootenai Tribes are immune to FCA lawsuits, the panel revived the lawsuit and remanded the case to determine whether Salish Kootenai College Inc is an arm of the tribes that shares their sovereign immunity.

To read the full story on WestlawNext Practitioner Insights, click here: bit.ly/2sIYUvN

