22 days ago
3rd Circuit revives Ex-L'Oreal patent lawyer's whistleblower suit
#Westlaw News
July 25, 2017 / 11:17 PM / 22 days ago

3rd Circuit revives Ex-L'Oreal patent lawyer's whistleblower suit

Robert Iafolla

1 Min Read

A federal appeals court on Tuesday revived a patent attorney’s lawsuit against L'Oreal USA Inc, ruling that his claim that the cosmetics company fired him for refusing to file what he considered poor quality patent applications was covered by New Jersey's whistleblower law.

A unanimous three-judge panel of the 3rd U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals ruled that Steven Trzaska’s accusation that L'Oreal ordered him to disregard professional rules for licensed patent attorneys can form the basis for a claim under the Conscientious Employee Protection Act (CEPA).

To read the full story on Westlaw Practitioner Insights, click here: bit.ly/2vHbtcH

