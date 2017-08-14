FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
August 14, 2017 / 8:46 PM / 2 months ago

Judge tosses whistleblower's Dodd-Frank retaliation lawsuit against Raytheon

Robert Iafolla

1 Min Read

A federal judge in Virginia has thrown out a former Raytheon Co employee’s retaliation lawsuit, ruling that she did not qualify as a whistleblower under the Dodd-Frank Act because she did not report the defense contractor’s alleged wrongdoing directly to the Securities and Exchange Commission.

U.S. District Judge Claude Hilton in Alexandria on Friday rejected Kathryn Smith’s argument that she qualified for whistleblower protection because she reported to her supervisors what she viewed as violations of SEC rules against maintaining inaccurate loss projections.

To read the full story on WestlawNext Practitioner Insights, click here: bit.ly/2vWoYZe

