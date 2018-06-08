FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
June 8, 2018 / 12:23 AM / in an hour

NLRB general counsel clarifies views on workplace rules under federal labor law

Robert Iafolla

1 Min Read

The National Labor Relations Board’s top lawyer has given his staff guidance on how they should apply the board’s December ruling in a case involving the Boeing Co that created a new test for determining whether workplace rules violate federal labor law.

General Counsel Peter Robb issued a memo on Wednesday saying that, in addition to setting forth a balancing test that weighs an employers’ justification for a rule against its potential effect on workers, the Boeing decision “significantly altered (the board’s) jurisprudence on the reasonable interpretation of handbook rules.”

To read the full story on Westlaw Practitioner Insights, click here: bit.ly/2Jroxtx

