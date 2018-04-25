Advocacy groups press Labor Dept to revive OSHA advisory committees

More than 40 unions, worker advocacy and public health groups on Tuesday asked the U.S. Labor Department to revive expert committees that advise the Occupational Safety and Health Administration but have grown dormant over the past year.

The groups told Labor Secretary R. Alexander Acosta in a joint letter that it is critical for the department to let the five OSHA advisory committees, which include members from labor, industry and the public health community, help the agency implement science-based safeguards to protect workers.

