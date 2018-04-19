Chevron asks judge to reconsider FLSA ruling in light of U.S. high court decision

Chevron Corp asked a federal judge in California on Tuesday for permission to reargue that two former well-site managers suing the company should be exempt from the overtime requirements in federal labor law based on their compensation, citing a recent U.S. Supreme Court decision expanding how such exemptions should be interpreted.

The motion appears to be the first instance of a defendant invoking the Supreme Court’s decision from earlier this month in Encino Motorcars v. Navarro to argue workers are exempt from the Fair Labor Standards Act’s overtime requirement.

