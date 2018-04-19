FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
April 19, 2018 / 12:22 AM / Updated 2 hours ago

Chevron asks judge to reconsider FLSA ruling in light of U.S. high court decision

Robert Iafolla

1 Min Read

Chevron Corp asked a federal judge in California on Tuesday for permission to reargue that two former well-site managers suing the company should be exempt from the overtime requirements in federal labor law based on their compensation, citing a recent U.S. Supreme Court decision expanding how such exemptions should be interpreted.

The motion appears to be the first instance of a defendant invoking the Supreme Court’s decision from earlier this month in Encino Motorcars v. Navarro to argue workers are exempt from the Fair Labor Standards Act’s overtime requirement.

To read the full story on Westlaw Practitioner Insights, click here: bit.ly/2HNRgbW

