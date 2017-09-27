FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Commercial bakery in Arkansas must bargain with union - 8th Circuit
September 27, 2017

Commercial bakery in Arkansas must bargain with union - 8th Circuit

Robert Iafolla

1 Min Read

A federal appeals court on Wednesday rejected a commercial bakery’s bid to sever its bargaining relationship with a union representing production and sanitation workers at its facility in southwestern Arkansas.

A divided three-judge panel of the 8th U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals upheld the National Labor Relations Board’s decision in 2016 that a petition signed by workers at Southern Bakeries to decertify their union had been tainted by unfair labor practices and that the company must bargain with the union.

To read the full story on Westlaw Practitioner Insights, click here: bit.ly/2xGUHNU

