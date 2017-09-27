Commercial bakery in Arkansas must bargain with union - 8th Circuit

A federal appeals court on Wednesday rejected a commercial bakery’s bid to sever its bargaining relationship with a union representing production and sanitation workers at its facility in southwestern Arkansas.

A divided three-judge panel of the 8th U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals upheld the National Labor Relations Board’s decision in 2016 that a petition signed by workers at Southern Bakeries to decertify their union had been tainted by unfair labor practices and that the company must bargain with the union.

