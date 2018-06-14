FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
June 14, 2018 / 12:19 AM / in 2 hours

Congressional Democrats introduce sweeping labor law reform legislation

Robert Iafolla

1 Min Read

Democratic leadership in the U.S. Senate and U.S. House of Representatives on Wednesday introduced sweeping legislation to strengthen workers’ rights under federal labor law, which they said is necessary to restore fairness to an economy marked by stagnant wages and growing income inequality.

The measure would amend the National Labor Relations Act, the Labor Management Relations Act and the Labor-Management Reporting and Disclosure Act in myriad ways to benefit workers and unions. The bill’s laundry list of proposals includes prohibiting mandatory class-action waivers in employment agreements, allowing unions to collect agency fees in “right-to-work” states and defining independent contractors under the NLRA to prevent employee misclassification.

To read the full story on Westlaw Practitioner Insights, click here: bit.ly/2HNiYns

