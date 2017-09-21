FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
EEOC sues Texas medical practice for religious bias
September 21, 2017

EEOC sues Texas medical practice for religious bias

Robert Iafolla

1 Min Read

The Equal Employment Opportunity Commission has accused a Texas medical practice of unlawfully terminating workers for not wanting to participate in mandatory Bible study sessions and opposing other religious-based expectations of the practice’s owners.

In a lawsuit filed on Wednesday in federal court in Dallas, the EEOC claimed that Lewisville-based Shepherd Healthcare violated Title VII of the Civil Rights Act of 1964 by failing to excuse workers from Bible study and firing them in retaliation for objecting to the imposition of religion in the workplace. Title VII prohibits employers from discriminating against workers because of their religion.

To read the full story on Westlaw Practitioner Insights, click here: bit.ly/2xkXQkI

