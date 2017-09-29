High court to take second look at FLSA exemptions for auto dealership workers

The U.S. Supreme Court on Thursday gave a Southern California car dealership a second chance to convince the justices that its customer service workers are not entitled to overtime pay under federal labor law.

The high court agreed to review the 9th U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals’ January decision that “the most natural reading” of the Fair Labor Standards Act shows that Congress did not intend to exempt “service advisors” involved in both sales and maintenance from the law’s coverage. Encino Motorcars is fighting a wage-and-hour lawsuit filed by service advisers at its Mercedes-Benz dealership.

