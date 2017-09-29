FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
High court to take second look at FLSA exemptions for auto dealership workers
#Westlaw News
September 29, 2017 / 12:27 AM / 21 days ago

High court to take second look at FLSA exemptions for auto dealership workers

Robert Iafolla

1 Min Read

The U.S. Supreme Court on Thursday gave a Southern California car dealership a second chance to convince the justices that its customer service workers are not entitled to overtime pay under federal labor law.

The high court agreed to review the 9th U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals’ January decision that “the most natural reading” of the Fair Labor Standards Act shows that Congress did not intend to exempt “service advisors” involved in both sales and maintenance from the law’s coverage. Encino Motorcars is fighting a wage-and-hour lawsuit filed by service advisers at its Mercedes-Benz dealership.

To read the full story on Westlaw Practitioner Insights, click here: bit.ly/2xOCrmu

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.