November 17, 2017 / 12:57 AM / Updated 33 minutes ago

NBA pension plan hit with proposed class action filed by ex-player

Robert Iafolla

1 Min Read

A retired professional basketball player has filed a proposed class action in Manhattan federal court accusing the National Basketball Association Players’ pension plan of underpaying him by hundreds of thousands of dollars.

In a lawsuit filed on Wednesday, Zaid Abdul-Aziz accused the NBA pension plan of not compensating him for cost-of-living increases that took effect after the 10-year payout schedule for his pension benefits concluded in violation of the Employee Retirement Income Security Act.

To read the full story on WestlawNext Practitioner Insights, click here: bit.ly/2AV4dN6

