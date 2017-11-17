NBA pension plan hit with proposed class action filed by ex-player

A retired professional basketball player has filed a proposed class action in Manhattan federal court accusing the National Basketball Association Players’ pension plan of underpaying him by hundreds of thousands of dollars.

In a lawsuit filed on Wednesday, Zaid Abdul-Aziz accused the NBA pension plan of not compensating him for cost-of-living increases that took effect after the 10-year payout schedule for his pension benefits concluded in violation of the Employee Retirement Income Security Act.

