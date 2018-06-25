NLRB at Work: GC's office backs Fight for $15 solo striker

The National Labor Relations Board released a half-dozen memos from its Division of Advice earlier this month that provide a window into how the general counsel’s office views labor law protections for leaving work to attend union events, repeating offensive comments to coworkers and other workplace issues.

The general counsel uses advice memos to tell regional staff how they should handle particular cases. The agency does not make advice memos public until the underlying cases are resolved, so in some instances they can be years old before they see the light of day.

