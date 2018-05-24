FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
May 24, 2018 / 10:37 PM / Updated an hour ago

PAGA plaintiffs can target violations they were not affected by - Calif. appeals court

Robert Iafolla

1 Min Read

A California law that permits workers to sue for labor law violations on behalf of the state allows plaintiffs to seek penalties not only for alleged violations that affected them, but also for claims that impacted other workers, a state appellate court has ruled.

A unanimous three-judge panel of the California Court of Appeal, Sixth Appellate District in San Jose said on Wednesday that a former security guard could include claims in his lawsuit against Securitas Security Services USA Inc filed pursuant to the state’s Private Attorneys General Act for allegedly violating a requirement to pay temporary services employers weekly even though he could not prove he was hurt by the violation.

To read the full story on WestlawNext Practitioner Insights, click here: bit.ly/2s9kL0g

