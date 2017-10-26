Phlebotomist sidelined by fibromyalgia owed disability benefits - 9th Circuit

A federal appeals court on Thursday awarded disability benefits to a former phlebotomist who suffers from fibromyalgia, reversing an administrative law judge’s ruling that failed to follow agency guidance on the disease.

In a 2-1 decision, a panel of the 9th U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals said that an administrative law judge from the Social Security Administration wrongly rejected medical evidence that substantiated Kanika Revels’ disability by not considering fibromyalgia’s unique symptoms and methods used to diagnose the disease, the panel said.

To read the full story on WestlawNext Practitioner Insights, click here: bit.ly/2hcawDO