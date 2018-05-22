Small unit of Boeing workers can vote for union representation - NLRB official

A National Labor Relations Board regional director has said that a small bargaining unit of workers at a South Carolina Boeing Co facility who prepare airplanes for test flights can vote in a union election later this month.

Regional Director John Doyle in Atlanta ruled on Monday that about 180 flight-line readiness technicians were an appropriate bargaining unit because they shared a community of interest distinct from the 2,500 other production and maintenance workers at the North Charleston plant.

