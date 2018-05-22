FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Detained In Myanmar
Energy & Environment
Brexit
North Korea
Charged: The Future of Autos
Future of Money
Breakingviews
Westlaw News
May 22, 2018 / 11:57 PM / Updated 2 hours ago

Small unit of Boeing workers can vote for union representation - NLRB official

Robert Iafolla

1 Min Read

A National Labor Relations Board regional director has said that a small bargaining unit of workers at a South Carolina Boeing Co facility who prepare airplanes for test flights can vote in a union election later this month.

Regional Director John Doyle in Atlanta ruled on Monday that about 180 flight-line readiness technicians were an appropriate bargaining unit because they shared a community of interest distinct from the 2,500 other production and maintenance workers at the North Charleston plant.

To read the full story on Westlaw Practitioner Insights, click here: bit.ly/2LoPcse

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2018 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.