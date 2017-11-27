Top court denies bid to consider OT pay for mortgage underwriters

(Reuters) -

The U.S. Supreme Court on Monday refused to consider whether mortgage underwriters are eligible for mandatory overtime pay under federal wage law, turning aside a California-based bank’s request to resolve a circuit split on the issue.

Provident Savings Bank FSB had filed a petition for certiorari in September challenging a 9th U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals decision, which held that underwriters are not exempt from the Fair Labor Standards Act’s overtime requirements because they are not involved in running the businesses where they work.

