February 14, 2018 / 10:23 PM / in 7 hours

Top U.S. court to mull fire department's request for review of age-bias law

Robert Iafolla

1 Min Read

The U.S. Supreme Court on Friday will consider an Arizona fire department’s request to weigh in on how broadly a federal anti-bias law applies to public employers.

The Mount Lemmon Fire District, represented by Joshua Rosenkranz of Orrick Herrington & Sutcliffe, has asked the court to reverse a 2017 9th U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals ruling and find that the Age Discrimination in Employment Act does not cover political subdivisions of the state if they have fewer than 20 employees.

To read the full story on WestlawNext Practitioner Insights, click here: bit.ly/2Er8itX

