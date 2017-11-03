Trade secrets lawsuit brewing between Keurig and rival appliance maker

Keurig Green Mountain Inc has sued Massachusetts appliance maker SharkNinja, accusing it of “aggressively raiding” its employees to rapidly expand a rival beverage-machine business.

Vermont-based Keurig filed the lawsuit against SharkNinja and two former Keurig employees on Tuesday alleging trade secrets theft and breach of contract in Massachusetts federal court. Keurig also petitioned for a preliminary injunction to force SharkNinja to return confidential information allegedly taken by the former Keurig employees, Ronald DiFabio and Stephen Turner, who jumped ship to work for SharkNinja.

