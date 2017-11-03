FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Trade secrets lawsuit brewing between Keurig and rival appliance maker
November 3, 2017 / 12:35 AM / Updated an hour ago

Trade secrets lawsuit brewing between Keurig and rival appliance maker

Robert Iafolla

1 Min Read

Keurig Green Mountain Inc has sued Massachusetts appliance maker SharkNinja, accusing it of “aggressively raiding” its employees to rapidly expand a rival beverage-machine business.

Vermont-based Keurig filed the lawsuit against SharkNinja and two former Keurig employees on Tuesday alleging trade secrets theft and breach of contract in Massachusetts federal court. Keurig also petitioned for a preliminary injunction to force SharkNinja to return confidential information allegedly taken by the former Keurig employees, Ronald DiFabio and Stephen Turner, who jumped ship to work for SharkNinja.

To read the full story on Westlaw Practitioner Insights, click here: bit.ly/2lIdxAy

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
